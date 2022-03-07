Former Liverpool Player Slams Manchester United's Pathetic Performance, Helping Manchester City To Bigger The Gap From Liverpool

Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City reclaimed their six-point gap at the top yesterday after thrashing their city rivals Manchester United 4-1. A double from both Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez humbled their opponents, as they continue their road to a back-to-back title in.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United came out of the blocks in the first half, matching Manchester City all around the pitch. However, the home side then stepped up a gear, in which the visitors could not handle.

After the break, it was complete domination by Pep Guardiola's men, at one point ever hitting 92% possession over a 15 minute period. The difference in quality was clear between the two sides, however, it was the lack of effort from the away team that has triggered Manchester United fans and has also disgusted pundits.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports that if he were Jurgen Klopp, that he would be fuming at the way Manchester United played in the second half, stating that they didn't even try.

"If you were Jurgen Klopp or the Liverpool players watching that, you'd be fuming. Manchester United didn't even try a leg in the second half."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook