Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Former Liverpool Player Slams Manchester United's Pathetic Performance, Helping Manchester City To Bigger The Gap From Liverpool

Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City reclaimed their six-point gap at the top yesterday after thrashing their city rivals Manchester United 4-1. A double from both Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez humbled their opponents, as they continue their road to a back-to-back title in. 

Manchester United

Manchester United came out of the blocks in the first half, matching Manchester City all around the pitch. However, the home side then stepped up a gear, in which the visitors could not handle. 

After the break, it was complete domination by Pep Guardiola's men, at one point ever hitting 92% possession over a 15 minute period. The difference in quality was clear between the two sides, however, it was the lack of effort from the away team that has triggered Manchester United fans and has also disgusted pundits.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports that if he were Jurgen Klopp, that he would be fuming at the way Manchester United played in the second half, stating that they didn't even try.

"If you were Jurgen Klopp or the Liverpool players watching that, you'd be fuming. Manchester United didn't even try a leg in the second half." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Manchester United
Quotes

Former Liverpool Player Slams Manchester United's Pathetic Performance, Helping Manchester City To Bigger The Gap From Liverpool

By Damon Carr2 minutes ago
Thiago
Quotes

'They Don't Have Anyone Else Like Him' - Former Player On Influence Of Thiago Alcantara

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Fabinho
Quotes

Fabinho Explains What He Told Luis Diaz He Would Do If Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Against Chelsea Went To Penalties

By Neil Andrew21 minutes ago
Thiago Mattias Klich
News

Watch: Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino & Joel Matip Return To Liverpool Training But One Key Absentee

By Neil Andrew54 minutes ago
Manchester United
Non LFC

'Ole Never Let Us Down Against City' - Fans React To Manchester United's Derby Defeat

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Claims That Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Are The 'Toughest He Has Ever Faced'

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Hits Crossbar From Halfway Line In Attempt To Recreate Sensational David Beckham Goal

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United | Player Ratings | Premier League

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago