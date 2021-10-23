"They have The Confidence" Liverpool Legend And Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher Sadio Mane And Roberto Firmino Deserves Credit Like Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool player and current Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher believes all Liverpool's front three deserve praise.

The ex-Liverpool centre back believes that Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino also deserve credit for their performances alongside Mohamed Salah.

(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jamie Carragher has said that Sadio Mane has been a standout player for Liverpool this season after having been poor last season.

"It's really interesting with how well Liverpool are attacking."

"We can talk about Mo Salah, you look at the goals Sadio Mane is getting, Roberto Firmino got the hat-trick at Watford as well."

“I think the form of Mane for me, or his numbers, have been standout this season."

"I know Salah has been out of this world, but I was really worried for Mane at times last season, not just because of his goal output, but his general performance.”

“Myself included, we were really worrying about Liverpool's front three going forward last season and whether it had come to an end."

"The way the team have started this season, the crowds are back, they have the confidence throughout the team.”

"Because they have the centre-backs free from long-term injuries so it looks like it's had a huge effect on the team."

"Maybe this team has got something left in them when a few of us were writing them off at times last season."

Author Verdict

All front three plus Diogo Jota look to be back at their best this season. Sadio Mane has looked much better and deserves every credit he is receiving.

However, there's a reason why Mohamed Salah is getting all the praise. He has been a completely different level to his team-mates. The form he is on right now has excelled his status as best in the world.

We are lucky to have all four attacking options. They are all fantastic players in their own right and I believe we still haven't seen the best of Sadio Mane and Bobby Firimino.

This season has so much promise because of the way these forwards are playing and I am excited to see what we can aim for this season.