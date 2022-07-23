‘So, I Know Mo Is Very, Very Happy That We Found an Agreement.’ - Jurgen Klopp on Mohammed Salah Contract

Mohammed Salah penned a new three-year deal with Liverpool earlier this month, making him the club's highest-paid player in history, manager Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the impact of the deal on Salah.

As reported by The Athletic the Egyptian will earn around £400,000 per week at Liverpool, £180,000 more than the club's second-highest earner Virgil Van Djik. A deal Liverpool fans called out for after seeing Salah score 156 goals in just 254 games in all competitions for the side.

Speaking exclusively to the club's official site manager Jurgen Klopp was asked what he feels the effect of the new deal has had on Mo and the squad as a whole Liverpool "Well, you have to ask Mo that but he looks like he always looks: sharp, top fit, full of desire for success and working extremely hard, coming back extremely fit.

"Mo is like this. I’m not sure Mo needs a pre-season, he could start the season immediately. He needs it for the rhythm and all these kind of things but not from a physical point of view.

"He just has a talent in this department but he is working extremely hard as well. So, I know Mo is very, very happy that we found an agreement. We were his club before he signed a new contract, now we are definitely his club and that feels pretty good."

