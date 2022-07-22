‘So No, I Can’t See Liverpool Cashing In’ - Pundit on Roberto Firmino Future

Despite only having one year left on his current deal, and with many rumours linking him away from the club, former Leeds United striker Noel Whealen believes that Liverpool will not sell the Brazilian international, and would rather see him go for free.

Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool seven years ago in July 2015 and has established himself as a firm fan favourite during his time on Merseyside, redefining the false 9 position Firmino has a return of 98 goals and 74 assists in his 327 appearances in the famous red.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Leeds frontman said “He’s one of these players who is great to have around at a football club,

“If he’s got it in his mind that he wants to stay one more year, I don’t think Liverpool will begrudge him that.

“He’s been a fantastic servant to the football club, there’s never any grumbling or issues with him. He’s very professional."

Whelan then went on to add that he believes Liverpool would let the Brazilian leave for free next summer saying “What an option to have for Liverpool. If he wants to leave next summer, then I’m sure all parties will be more than happy with that.

“If it’s a free transfer then he gets a wage which will set him up for life. So no, I can’t see Liverpool cashing in.

“They’ll benefit from having a top-class attacker, and they’ll be able to give him the send-off he deserves next summer.”

