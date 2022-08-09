'Some Of Our Play Was Exceptional' - Liverpool Women's Boss Matt Beard On Pre-Season Victory Over Blackburn Rovers

After Liverpool Women comfortably beat Blackburn Rovers 3-1 in a friendly on Sunday, boss Matt Beard was full of positivity after a rather pleasing pre-season performance from the Reds.

Forward Yana Daniels headed Beard's team into an early lead at Prenton Park, only for Blackburn's Saffron Jordan to equalise soon after with an impressive set-piece.

However, despite an equaliser from Blackburn the Reds cemented their second win of the summer as Katie Stengel restored their lead just after the half with Daniels solidifying the victory for the Reds.

"I'm pleased as I thought it was a good performance and we got better as the game went on," Beard told Liverpoolfc.com after the game.

"Some of our play was exceptional and it's just fine-tuning a little bit in the final third. "Yana [Daniels] did very well and deserved her two goals.

"Her [Daniels] first one was a great header, a great area and we've worked really hard on that - getting good deliveries into the right areas.

"It was great to give our new players their first games at Prenton Park too. We are only two games into pre-season and I've been really pleased, we are only going to get better and grow in confidence."

A turnout of 1,126 was present at Prenton Park on Sunday to cheer on Beard's squad and with the new Barclays Women's Super League campaign beginning next month, Beard said "It's brilliant" when asked about the overall support.

"We saw the fanbase grow week by week over the course of last season and with the Euros and the buzz around England winning it, it had a big effect today, so I'm really pleased with the turnout."

"We've got a really tough start, there's no easy games, let's be honest, but we've got a really good group here and we are really looking forward to it."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok