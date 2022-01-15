Skip to main content
'Someone Who Can Do Good Things For The Team' - Fabinho On Harvey Elliott's Imminent Liverpool Return

After news broke on Friday that Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott will return to full training next week, teammate Fabinho has explained to liverpoolfc.com what a welcome boost this is to the squad.

Harvey Elliott

The 18 year old impressed to such an extent during pre season that he forced himself into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI where he lined up alongside the Brazilian.

Disaster struck however in September when the player who spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers dislocated his ankle in a freak challenge.

Elliott has remained positive throughout his rehab which now looks to be coming to an end and Fabinho has explained how happy everyone is for him.

“We are really happy for him because we always see him in the training ground and in the dressing room, and he always has a smile on his face. 

Read More

"It is not an easy moment for him after his injury but he is always working hard and doing everything to be back in the best shape possible. 

"So it will be really good to have him back. He is someone who can do good things for the team as well.

“Hopefully he will be back soon and helping us.”

