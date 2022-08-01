‘Something Like This Could Give You the Edge. You Can See Why You Would Call It a Secret Weapon’ - Finance Guru on How Liverpool Can Edge Manchester City

Liverpool last season introduced artificial intelligence in order to help aid Jurgen Klopp with his team selections to reduce the number of injuries within the side, finance guru Dan Plumley has revealed this is the edge Liverpool now has over Manchester City.

Liverpool began using artificial intelligence company Zone7 at the start of the 2021/2022 campaign. As revealed by the company back in May they had expanded the agreement with the club, rumoured to be a four-year agreement.

Last season Liverpool's injury record improved massively, with only six Premier League sides recording fewer injuries than Klopp's side, despite Liverpool going the distance in all competitions playing over 60 competitive games.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider finance guru Plumley has revealed that it's the fine margins working with a company like Zone7 that can win you the title “We know how fine the margins are in football at the top level,

“City and Liverpool have gone toe to toe in recent years in a really tight battle. Something like this could give you the edge. You can see why you would call it a secret weapon.

“If you pay a few hundred grand for something like this, you can see players get back quicker and give you that benefit on the pitch. In a cost-benefit analysis there, Liverpool will feel they are getting their money’s worth and more.

“You are pushing 60, 65 games per season these days so this is definitely worth the cost.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |