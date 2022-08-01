Skip to main content

‘Something Like This Could Give You the Edge. You Can See Why You Would Call It a Secret Weapon’ - Finance Guru on How Liverpool Can Edge Manchester City

Liverpool last season introduced artificial intelligence in order to help aid Jurgen Klopp with his team selections to reduce the number of injuries within the side, finance guru Dan Plumley has revealed this is the edge Liverpool now has over Manchester City.

Liverpool began using artificial intelligence company Zone7 at the start of the 2021/2022 campaign. As revealed by the company back in May they had expanded the agreement with the club, rumoured to be a four-year agreement.

Last season Liverpool's injury record improved massively, with only six Premier League sides recording fewer injuries than Klopp's side, despite Liverpool going the distance in all competitions playing over 60 competitive games.

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider finance guru Plumley has revealed that it's the fine margins working with a company like Zone7 that can win you the title “We know how fine the margins are in football at the top level,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“City and Liverpool have gone toe to toe in recent years in a really tight battle. Something like this could give you the edge. You can see why you would call it a secret weapon.

“If you pay a few hundred grand for something like this, you can see players get back quicker and give you that benefit on the pitch. In a cost-benefit analysis there, Liverpool will feel they are getting their money’s worth and more.

You are pushing 60, 65 games per season these days so this is definitely worth the cost.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester City

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Will He Be Number One?' - Pundit On Battle Of Liverpool Strikers Darwin Nunez & Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Provides Latest On Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita & Curtis Jones

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Tyler Morton
News

Official: Liverpool Youngster Tyler Morton Joins Blackburn On Season-Long Loan

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

Official: Liverpool Defender Signs New Contract

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Anfield
Quotes

'Looking Forward To It' - Liverpool's New Signing Fabio Carvalho On His Anfield Debut

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
imago1013562146h
Match Coverage

Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly

By Alex Caddick18 hours ago
Anfield
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Ibrahima Konate Forced Off In Liverpool's Friendly Against Strasbourg

By Damon Carr20 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Liverpool Will Suffer' - Former Premier League Player Highlights Importance Of Thiago Alcantara

By Damon Carr21 hours ago