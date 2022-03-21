Skip to main content
South American Starlet Name-Drops Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk As 'Best Defender He's Ever Faced'

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has once again been mentioned as one of the best defenders in the world. This time, by one of South America's brightest talents.

It is no secret that many players around the world praise the Dutch defender as one of the best in the business.

Liverpool's third in line as captain has showcased his incredible skills on the pitch and is well recognized as an all round defender, with little to no weaknesses.

Gonzalo Plata of Ecuador in action during the FIFA U-20 World Cup match between USA and Ecuador (quarter-final) in Gdynia.

The latest one to publicly comment on this is Ecuador's most promising player, and Real Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata.

The 21 year old forward was part of a round of 'quick' questions and answers by football and social media commentator Andri Contreras in his TikTok.

Plata was asked who was the best defender he's ever faced to which he replied: "Virgil van Dijk."

This was when Liverpool faced Sporting Lisbon in a friendly match on July 25th of 2019.

Gonzalo Plata was a substitute that came on at minute 83', and just 7 minutes were enough for him to realize how good of a defender Virgil van Dijk is.

Andri Contreras in his interview even went as far as asking him which defender does Gonzalo wishes to face, and the Ecuador star once again said 'I already faced him, and that is Van Dijk!" with a smile on his face.

Many consider Plata as one of the most promising and interesting players to follow in South America, and currently without a doubt he is Ecuador's best player.

It shouldn't come as a surprise if both players come against each other once again in the future, with the young forward being followed by many top clubs around Europe.

