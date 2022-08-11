'Special Young Player' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Harvey Elliot's New Liverpool Contract

Harvey Elliot, today, signed a new contract with Liverpool, seeing him stay until 2028. Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his delight at the news and explains how important the youngster is.

Youngsters have become a very crucial part to Jurgen Klopp's throughout his time in charge at Liverpool. From Trent Alexander-Arnold to now the likes of Harvey Elliot and Fabio Carvalho, they are noticeable additions to the first-team squad.

The German and his recruitment staff have bought very well over the years and the development of those players is as good as it gets. This includes the younger players, whether they be through the academy or transfers.

This summer has seen the club buy a very talented player for the future in Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, something they have done before.

Harvey Elliot impressed The Reds when playing for the West London side, even at such a young age. He was then loaned out to Blackburn Rovers for first-team experience, which was a brilliant decision, once again making a statement in the Championship.

Having featured in Klopp's first-team plans last season before his injury, Elliot is seen as a regular starter for the next ten years. Today's news has confirmed that very statement.

The English talent has signed a new contract with Liverpool until 2028 and his manager is thrilled with him doing so. Soeaking to the club website, Klopp reiterated how important Elliot will be.

“There is so much to like about this. For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool FC."

“For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What’s not to like?

“It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.

“Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player. Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us.”

