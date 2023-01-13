'Startling' - Jamie Carragher Reveals Secret Michael Edwards Transfer Tactic

Liverpool have been praised thoroughly for their transfer dealings under Jurgen Klopp. From securing Sadio Mane in his first summer, to their latest acquisition of Cody Gakpo for a snip in today's market, the Reds have been exceptionally shrewd across his tenure.

A large amount of adulation has been thrown the way of Michael Edwards, who left the club last summer ot be replaced by Julian Ward - who is resigning from his role at the end of the season.

Edwards was known for getting bargain deals over the line in the Reds favour, whilst also turning over huge profits on the likes of Brad Smith, Jordon Ibe and Dominic Solanke.

Edwards speaking to Jurgen Klopp

Speaking on the Neville Southall podcast, former Reds man and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher cited the key reason behind Liverpool's success in the market.

“I spoke to the guy who left Liverpool, Michael Edwards, I spoke to him two or three years ago,” said Carragher. “You’re probably not going to like hearing this Nev.

“He said Liverpool have been famed for the last four or five years being great in the transfer market, being ahead of the curve, getting players, going under the radar in terms of press speculation.

“He said the biggest thing for them was the relationship with agents. Whether that’s speaking to them, financially I’m sure that plays a big part as well, it was startling really.”

