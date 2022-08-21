Skip to main content

'Stay Calm' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp To Mohamed Salah After Hattrick At Old Trafford

Mohamed Salah has spoken about the most memorable moment of his Old Trafford hattrick as Liverpool beat Manchester United 5-0 last season.

The Egyptian was in sensational form as he scored three goals in fifty minutes to add to those scored by Naby Keita and Diogo Jota as the Reds dominated from start to finish.

Despite the three goals, Salah told Football Daily that it was a moment after his third goal that he remembers the most.

“I’d just scored a hat-trick and I think I had another chance after and I was like so angry, and I looked at the manager and he was like ‘stay calm, you’re going to score again, it’s fine.

“I remember that all the time because his face was just laughing at my face like ‘stay calm you’ve just scored three goals,’ that’s the moment I remember the most.”

Liverpool fans will be hoping for a repeat when the two teams meet on Monday and details of when and how you can watch the huge clash can be found HERE.

Mohamed Salah
