‘Sterling Actually Wanted to Go to Liverpool’ Jacque Talbot Makes Claim England International Really Wanted Klopp’s Reds

Jacque Talbot has claimed that the 27-year-old English International actually wanted to make a shock return to Merseyside.

Raheem Sterling is now officially a Chelsea player after being unveiled whilst the club was in Los Angeles on pre-season preparations joining the club after a seven-year spell at Manchester City.

Costing Chelsea £47.5million and becoming their highest earner in the process, it is hard to imagine any return to Liverpool could have been a possibility for Raheem.

Many could argue a price of £47.5million for a 27-year-old England International who scored 13 goals knocking up six assists in 30 Premier League outings, and three goals and two assists in 12 Champions League games a great piece of business, but Liverpool?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT Talbot has said “We heard from reliable sources that Sterling actually wanted to go to Liverpool before making the move for Chelsea.''

'Liverpool Rejected Him'

Talbot then went on to say “I don’t think Manchester United were a consideration, but what I heard is that in essence, Liverpool rejected him.''

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

A transfer to Liverpool is hard to imagine ever being a reality from Liverpool's standpoint, Given Sterling's primary position is the left wing, Liverpool is already stocked in that area, more so since the arrival of Luis Diaz in January.

Not to mention Diogo Jota, Fabio Carvhallo & Curtis Jones all able to operate on the left side of the attacking line.

Sterling may have wanted a move back to Liverpool, but the chances of this ever happening are more or less slim to none.

