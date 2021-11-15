Aston Villa Boss And Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard States That He Was Willing To Start From The Bottom Unlike Some Other Managers

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says fellow pros have gone into management and coaching in the wrong way and starting at Liverpool academy started his new career perfectly.

The Liverpool legend started his managerial career with Liverpool's youth team before taking a huge step as he became Rangers manager.

This week, Steven Gerrard became Aston Villa manager after a successful three years with the Scottish champions.

The path Steven Gerrard is taking is about progression up the ladder. Getting as much experience and becoming the best he can as a manager before a possible return to Liverpool.

The Aston Villa manager believes that you need to learn and go through the progression in the same way you would as a player and not just expect big jobs just because of how good you was as a player.

"I think a lot of players, from what I've seen. They think, maybe because they've had a decent playing career then they automatically think they can roll into a coaching role or a managerial role - and all of a sudden they're gunna be really good at it.

"For me, it was about starting at the beginning and putting the blocks in place. Really learning from the start. Going away from the camera initially.

"Taking the youth team at Liverpool, Liverpool were a big support to me. That gave me a couple of years of real pitch experience, to get comfortable, preparing sessions, delivering sessions."

