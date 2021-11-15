Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Aston Villa Boss And Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard States That He Was Willing To Start From The Bottom Unlike Some Other Managers

Author:

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says fellow pros have gone into management and coaching in the wrong way and starting at Liverpool academy started his new career perfectly. 

The Liverpool legend started his managerial career with Liverpool's youth team before taking a huge step as he became Rangers manager. 

This week, Steven Gerrard became Aston Villa manager after a successful three years with the Scottish champions. 

gerrard 2 villa

The path Steven Gerrard is taking is about progression up the ladder. Getting as much experience and becoming the best he can as a manager before a possible return to Liverpool. 

The Aston Villa manager believes that you need to learn and go through the progression in the same way you would as a player and not just expect big jobs just because of how good you was as a player. 

"I think a lot of players, from what I've seen. They think, maybe because they've had a decent playing career then they automatically think they can roll into a coaching role or a managerial role - and all of a sudden they're gunna be really good at it.

Read More

"For me, it was about starting at the beginning and putting the blocks in place. Really learning from the start. Going away from the camera initially. 

"Taking the youth team at Liverpool, Liverpool were a big support to me. That gave me a couple of years of real pitch experience, to get comfortable, preparing sessions, delivering sessions."

How will Steven Gerrard do as Aston Villa boss? 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

gerrard 2 villa
Interviews

Aston Villa Boss And Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard States That He Was Willing To Start From The Bottom Unlike Some Other Managers

5 minutes ago
Andrew Robertson
News

Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson Limps Off In World Cup Qualifier Between Scotland And Denmark

15 minutes ago
Adama Traore
Interviews

Former England Goalkeeper Paul Robinson Makes Bold Adama Traore to Liverpool Claim

29 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Interviews

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Praises Diogo Jota for Making a 'Big Impact' at Anfield

33 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold's Third Assist In Ten Minutes As He Sets Up Arsenal's Bukayo Saka For England

41 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Another Assist For Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold With Superb Pass For Tammy Abraham England Goal

42 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Assist For Tyrone Mings As England Run Riot

1 hour ago
Jamie Carragher Steven Gerrard
Interviews

TalkSPORT Pundit And Former Tottenham Midfielder Jamie O'Hara Reiterates Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Is Million Miles Better Than Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard

2 hours ago