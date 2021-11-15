‘It Is What It Is’ - Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard on Trying to Control the Noise on His Return to Anfield

Steven Gerrard is set to return to Anfield for the first time since leaving Liverpool in 2015 with Aston Villa in December.

The 11th of December, a day that every Liverpool fan will be watching their TV screens.

It will be the first time since Steven Gerrard left Liverpool in 2015 that he will return to his second home as a manager or player.

Gerrard took over as Aston Villa's new head coach last week and as suspected, he is already receiving questions about the upcoming game against Liverpool.

In his first official interview as Villa's new head coach, the Scouser was asked how he is going to 'control the noise' on his much anticipated return to Merseyside.

"It is what it is, I want to win every game. Now my priority, my focus and everything that I will give on a daily basis will be for Aston Villa.

"What’s important is the chance to go to Anfield and win and try and take maximum points, which is the attitude and mentality that we’ll have going into every game.

"One thing I can guarantee for all the supporters, the players and all the staff here is that when I commit to something, I’m all in."

It will be weird watching Gerrard try and make Liverpool drop points but it's sure to be a spectacular occasion for everyone involved.

