Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Says There Is No Sentimentality When He Faces His Hometown Club Liverpool Following Victory Over Old Gaffer Brendan Rodgers

Steven Gerrard will face Liverpool for the first time as a manager this week as his Aston Villa team visit Anfield on Saturday, in what will be an emotional return for the former club captain.

The former Liverpool midfielder has started his Aston Villa managerial stint brilliantly, with three wins out of four, pushing Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to the end in the match they did drop points.

A visit to his hometown club this Saturday will be his toughest test yet, as Liverpool are in their best form in two years. The reds have been scintillating this season and don't look like stopping.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his the victory over Leicester City, Steven Gerrard was asked if he had sentimentality going into Saturday's match against the club he still supports.

"None, none at all. I Just want to go there and try and win and take what we can. For us, we’re not competing with Liverpool, in terms of the level we’re both at.

“At the moment, but we’ll certainly go there and give it everything we’ve got. We go there with confidence and belief, with three wins out of four, and we’ll try and make it as difficult as we can.”

In another interview on the same topic with the Liverpool Echo, the Aston Villa manager also spoke about leaving Liverpool when, now Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers was in charge at Liverpool.

"The one small regret I have was not signing the year that was offered to me at Liverpool under Brendan Rodgers. I felt I was between a rock and a hard place. I wanted to stay and for the journey to continue.

“Maybe, with hindsight, I should have signed the year’s extension. But at the same time I wasn’t starting as many games as I would have liked and Brendan was making it quite clear that my game-time was going to be more limited than I was used to.

“And I wasn’t as excited as I had been, being a squad player as opposed to my previous role. I was someone who very much missed it once I decided to stop. I called it a day in Los Angeles and, for me, it was a case of being away from the family.”

