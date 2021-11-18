Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Liverpool Have A World Class Coach' - Aston Villa Manager Steven Gerrard Happy As A Liverpool Fan To Have Jurgen Klopp Manager Forever

During his first pre-match press conference for Aston Villa, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard admits he'd be happy I'd Jurgen Klopp stayed at Liverpool forever, even if it means him never getting the Liverpool managerial role. 

After a successful time at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, last week, was appointed as Aston Villa manager. The former Reds captain has been linked with the taking over at Liverpool in the future. 

Altough being a Liverpool fan himself, Gerrard's priroties lie with what's best for Liverpool and he would rather Jurgen Klopp be the manager as he is proven. 

Jurgen Klopp has taken Liverpool back to the successful days. Winning the club's first Premier League and a Champions League alongside, the German is building a legacy in his own right. 

Steven Gerrard sees what Klopp has done at Liverpool and would love it to stay the same.

During his first press conference as Aston Villa boss, Gerrard was full of praise for the Liverpool manager and admits he wants him to get a lifetime contract at Anfield.

"Liverpool have a world class coach and if he was to sign a lifetime deal I would be very happy for them and him.

"I've been in touch with Jurgen since day one. I bump into him regularly when he walks his dogs, we live in a similar area. 

"He’s a great man and coach, Liverpool are very lucky to have him at the helm. I'm a Liverpool fan so long may that continue.

"He sent me a message and he said he’s looking forward to a big hug on the side on December 11th so that’s something to look forward to."

