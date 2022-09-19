Skip to main content
'Strongly Suspect He Will Move To Liverpool' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Transfer Rumours

Former England international outlines reasons why he thinks Reds are favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder.
Rumours continue to intensify that Jude Bellingham will depart Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023.

Whilst there were reports that Liverpool had lodged an offer for the 19-year-old during the summer, the Bundesliga club were never going to accept in the same transfer window they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

That hasn't stopped the speculation however that he will be on the move in 12 months' time with reports suggesting that Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are fighting it out for his signature.

In an interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson outlined the reasons why he thinks the Reds are best placed to sign the England international.

“He just fits in at Liverpool. The way that he plays and the system Klopp plays, it is a great fit.

“Bellingham is an incredibly talented footballer. He still has his best years ahead of him. He already has an unbelievable reputation. His charisma on the ball is something special. I love watching him.

“To achieve what he has at such a young age is remarkable. I think he has been really clever with how he has managed his career and his career path.

“It is only a matter of time before he returns to England. I strongly suspect he will move to Liverpool because of the way they play. It suits him.”

LFCTR Verdict

More and more reports are suggesting that Liverpool are in the driving seat for Bellingham but Reds fans will know nothing is certain with so many clubs interested.

It is a story that is likely to dominate over the coming weeks and months before any deal is finalised.

