‘Suarez Has Got Enough Goals’ - Liverpool Legend Dirk Kuyt Talks About Manchester United Hat-Trick

Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt has talked about one of his most famous moments, his hat-trick against Manchester United.

Liverpool players don't score many hat-tricks against Manchester United. The only two players to do it for the Reds are Mohamed Salah and Dirk Kuyt.

Dirk Kuyt's wasn't as flashy as Mohamed Salah's recent one but it done the job and he was the first Liverpool player to do it in the Premier League.

In a recent interview, Kuyt spoke about that famous moment and alluded to how it wouldn't of happened if he didn't steal Luis Suarez' goal.

"For me, it was one of Luis' greatest goals but it just had my name on it," said Kuyt

"I would love to give the goal to him but at the end of the day I wouldn't have scored a hat-trick against Man United!

“Even if I could turn back time, I would still probably score, because I know now that I'd score a hat-trick at the end of the day.

"At that moment, I wasn't sure if someone was behind me, I wasn't sure if the ball would go over the line.

“I would never forgive myself if I just put my hands up in the air, leave the ball for Suarez to have the goal and somebody just cleared it before the ball went over the line.

"I was never a player who stole goals and I had a very good relationship with Luis.

“So it's a difficult one. Suarez has got enough goals, enough silverware, so I don't think he blames me!”

