'That Kind Of Cristiano Ronaldo Type' - Former Player On New Contract Offer For Liverpool Midfielder

Former Scotland international Alan Hutton has compared Liverpool midfielder James Milner to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview.

Milner returned to the Reds starting XI to put on a man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle United in the 1-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reports since have suggested that he has been offered a new one year contract and the indication is he is likely to accept it.

James Milner

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton was full of the praise for the 36 year old comparing him to Manchester United's number seven.

“You can’t buy that. He’s one of those guys, that kind of Cristiano Ronaldo type, that has looked after himself since day one.

“He’s never veered from that and he’s reaping the rewards at this moment in time. He can continue to play at such a high level. His numbers are incredible.

“As well as that, the character around the place. He’s a guy who has been there, seen it, done it and bought the t-shirt. You would want him there.

“You can rely on him. Whenever he really needs somebody, whether it be at full-back or midfield, he’s your man.

“So it doesn’t surprise me that they want him for at least another year.”

There has been no official word from the club on Milner's contract status but Jurgen Klopp seems keen to keep his vice skipper for at least one more season and the manager normally gets what he wants.

