'That Kind Of Money Could Go Towards A Jude Bellingham'- How Liverpool's Sadio Mane Contract Negotiations Could Impact Future Transfer Activity

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking in a recent interview about the contract situation of Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and issued a word of warning for the Merseyside club.

The Senegalese has been in magnificent form of late but has just over a year left of his current contract.

Parting company with Mane based on his current form seems unthinkable and it is likely the club will want to tie him down to an extension as soon as possible to not risk him running into the final year of his contract.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan issued a word of caution to the Reds as to what the impact could be if they decide to throw huge money deals at the likes of Mane and Mohamed Salah who is in the same situation contract wise.

“These contract negotiations could make or break their transfer windows for years to come.

“Throwing all your money at one player is a really bad idea. Yes, he’s a phenomenal player – but you can’t be held to ransom.

“You’ve got to strengthen in other positions as well, even if players like Mane, Salah, and Firmino are vital to the structure at Liverpool.

“You can’t be throwing £500,000-a-week at one player. No matter how good he is.

“That kind of money could go towards a Jude Bellingham. That midfield is coming to a certain age now, and it will need investment.”

Based on how Salah's contract situation has dragged on, it does seem that Liverpool don't want to break the bank for individuals and are keen to stick to their wage structure.

As to whether Mane's demands are similar to Salah's remains to be seen but Liverpool fans will want to see the 30 year old tied down as soon as possible if his recent form is anything to go by.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok