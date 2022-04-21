Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'That Kind Of Money Could Go Towards A Jude Bellingham'- How Liverpool's Sadio Mane Contract Negotiations Could Impact Future Transfer Activity

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has been speaking in a recent interview about the contract situation of Liverpool striker Sadio Mane and issued a word of warning for the Merseyside club.

The Senegalese has been in magnificent form of late but has just over a year left of his current contract.

Parting company with Mane based on his current form seems unthinkable and it is likely the club will want to tie him down to an extension as soon as possible to not risk him running into the final year of his contract.

Sadio Mane

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan issued a word of caution to the Reds as to what the impact could be if they decide to throw huge money deals at the likes of Mane and Mohamed Salah who is in the same situation contract wise.

“These contract negotiations could make or break their transfer windows for years to come.

“Throwing all your money at one player is a really bad idea. Yes, he’s a phenomenal player – but you can’t be held to ransom.

“You’ve got to strengthen in other positions as well, even if players like Mane, Salah, and Firmino are vital to the structure at Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“You can’t be throwing £500,000-a-week at one player. No matter how good he is.

“That kind of money could go towards a Jude Bellingham. That midfield is coming to a certain age now, and it will need investment.”

Based on how Salah's contract situation has dragged on, it does seem that Liverpool don't want to break the bank for individuals and are keen to stick to their wage structure.

As to whether Mane's demands are similar to Salah's remains to be seen but Liverpool fans will want to see the 30 year old tied down as soon as possible if his recent form is anything to go by.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Naby Keita Jurgen Klopp Anfield
Opinions

Opinion: Why Naby Keïta Has Earned a Liverpool Contract Extension | Current Deal Expires In 2023

By Harry Miller10 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Transfer Boost For Liverpool And Borussia Dortmund As European Star Is Replaced

By Damon Carr11 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Quotes

'I Think The Time Has Come' - Former Player On Future Of Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Konrad Laimer Christopher Nkunku Dani Olmo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested in RB Leipzig Midfielder

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | The Final Word & Five Things We Learned | EPL

By Stephen Smith54 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance With Liverpool & Manchester United Interested

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City & Bayern Munich All Possible Destinations For Serie A Sensation

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson
Transfers

Report: Marco Asensio Open To Liverpool Move After Rejecting Serie A With Real Madrid Future In Doubt

By Damon Carr3 hours ago