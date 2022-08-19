Skip to main content

'That Player Is Not Right for Liverpool' - John Barnes Thoughts on Matheus Nunes to Wolves

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Rumoured Liverpool target Matheus Nunes was officially unveiled as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player this week, putting an end to months of speculation linking the former Sporting midfielder with a move to Merseyside, Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the player was never in the plans of Jurgen Klopp. 

Nunes signed for Wolves for a reported £42.2million becoming the club's record transfer fee in the process, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda told SkySports that the midfielder 'Is one of the best midfielders nowadays in football.'

The midfielder played 50 times for Sporting last season, scoring four goals and racking up five assists in the process, It has been reported that Wolves feel they may only be able to hold onto the midfielder for one season before a club like Liverpool make a move for the Portuguese international.

Sporting CP Matheus Nunes
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking exclusively to BonusCode Bets, Liverpool legend Barnes believes the club was never in for the midfielder, or else he would of made the move to Merseyside “No. Because of course, if Liverpool are interested in them, why would they go somewhere else?

“That means if that is the right thing for them to do, that player is not right for Liverpool. They’d rather go for someone else. So, you don’t miss out on players.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWolverhampton

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'Perfectly Officiated' - Mike Dean Praise For Paul Tierney After Liverpool & Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew
SSC Napoli v FC Internazionale - Serie A Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy on 12 February 2022.
Quotes

'Brozovic Would Be a Fantastic Signing' - John Barnes Backs Liverpool to Sign Marcelo Brozovic

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'You Should Not Go For Short-Term Solutions' - John Barnes on Liverpool Midfield

By Matty Orme
Marc Bridge-Wilkinson
Quotes

Praise For Two Liverpool Youngsters After Promising Start To The Season

By Neil Andrew
Conor Bradley
News

Watch: Conor Bradley's Two Goals So Far During Bolton Loan Spell From Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Harvey Elliott Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

'It's Been Sick!' - Fabio Carvalho On Teaming Up Again With Harvey Elliott At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
John Barnes wearing the 1989-91 Liverpool home kit
Quotes

'Nothing to Do With the Owners' - John Barnes on Manchester United Planned Protest

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Quotes

'He’s Been Fantastic Since He’s Come' - Liverpool Legend on Luis Diaz

By Matty Orme