‘That We Try to Do It Again, at Least Like We Did Last Year and if It Is Possible Then to Do Better’ - Jurgen Klopp on What Fans Can Expect This Season

Liverpool fans enjoyed a domestic cup double, a Uefa Champions League final and took the Premier League title race to the final day, manager Jurgen Klopp has had his say on what fans can expect going into the new campaign.

Since arriving on Merseyside Liverpool fans have seen the club win all there is to win in English football, narrowly missing out on becoming the first side ever in English football to win the quadruple, Klopp has put all that behind him and is recharged and ready to go.

Jordan Henderson FA Cup

Speaking exclusively to the official club website the manager said "That we try to do it again, at least like we did last year and if it is possible then to do better. We will try, it will not not work or not happen because we didn’t try hard enough.

Klopp then went on to talk about how tough the season was, and look ahead to enjoying the new season "We will give our absolute everything, that is what I can promise. 

"But you just have to look around at what other teams are doing, they didn’t get weaker and we didn’t win the games we won six or 7-0, we won them 1-0, 2-1 or whatever was necessary [and] we did that that often that we ended up one point behind Manchester City. It will be a tough season, our people know that and I hope they are ready to enjoy the season again."

