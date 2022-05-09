Skip to main content

'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes Liverpool midfielder Fabinho should have been sent off in his team's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

The Brazilian was involved in a clash with Son Heung-Min in the second half that left the striker on the floor.

Hackett told Football Insider, Fabinho should have been sent off and believes there should be further action taken by the FA.

“That’s a red card offence.

“Clearly that’s a forearm smash. That’s a red card and he should have gone.

“This is exactly what VAR is for. The referee has seen it so that means the FA should take further action and I doubt they will take any further action.

“For me, fulfils the VAR criteria of a clear and obvious error. As a consequence, VAR should have come in on that.

Hackett admitted he was surprised that referee Michael Oliver saw the incident but only gave the 28 year old a yellow card.

“I ask the question, how can a referee give a yellow card within the laws of the game for an offence that fulfils the criteria for violent conduct?”

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Tuesday as they travel to Aston Villa needing a victory to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

