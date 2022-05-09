'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham
Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes Liverpool midfielder Fabinho should have been sent off in his team's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.
The Brazilian was involved in a clash with Son Heung-Min in the second half that left the striker on the floor.
Hackett told Football Insider, Fabinho should have been sent off and believes there should be further action taken by the FA.
“That’s a red card offence.
“Clearly that’s a forearm smash. That’s a red card and he should have gone.
“This is exactly what VAR is for. The referee has seen it so that means the FA should take further action and I doubt they will take any further action.
Read More
“For me, fulfils the VAR criteria of a clear and obvious error. As a consequence, VAR should have come in on that.
Hackett admitted he was surprised that referee Michael Oliver saw the incident but only gave the 28 year old a yellow card.
“I ask the question, how can a referee give a yellow card within the laws of the game for an offence that fulfils the criteria for violent conduct?”
Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Tuesday as they travel to Aston Villa needing a victory to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Reds Back On Top But Could Dropped Points Be Costly?
- Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Tactical Breakdown | Jurgen Klopp Takes Jibe At Antonio Conte
- Watch: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Reds Survive Scare To Reach Final
- LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |