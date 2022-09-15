'That’s Going To Cost You A Place At The World Cup' - Pundit Slams Liverpool Defender

After Liverpool's heavy defeat to Napoli in the Champions League, Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the players to receive heavy criticism.

The last two goals from the Serie A leaders in the first half came down the right side, something which has become a common theme this season.

Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider that Alexander-Arnold's focus as a full-back is not on the defensive elements of his game and the issue is compounded by the fact that his skipper Jordan Henderson has struggled to provide the same level of cover as he has done previously.

“Trent does not want to defend. If someone runs past him, he jogs back. The basics of being a defender are defending.

“Yes, the new era of a defender is so good going forward but I think a manager would take someone who can defend over someone who goes forward. Trent is not doing that.

“I look at Jordan Henderson and he’s not got the same legs as he did before so he’s not going to be able to keep covering him. Sometimes as a right-back, you’ve just got to defend. You can’t look for help. Look at Reece James. Who covers Reece James and helps him?"

Agbonlahor went on to criticise the right-back for showing a lack of passion and defensive responsibility, and believes it may cost him a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad in Qatar.

“The thing with Trent that I didn’t like is yes, you can get outpaced, out strengthened, and out skilled but he’s not showing the passion to defend.

“Against Napoli, some of his defending was actually shocking. Against Man United as well.

“Players will go past him, he’ll pass them on to someone else and he won’t cover who has covered him. If someone’s gone past Trent and he passes it onto James Milner, you’ve got to cover Milner because someone will be free. He’s not doing that.

“He’s not even trying to cover the person who has covered him. It’s like he relaxes, they score and he thinks ‘Everyone says I can’t defend anyway, I’m an attacking right-back’.

“That’s going to cost you a place at the World Cup. If I’m Southgate, I’m not picking him. I know he can score a screamer and his distribution is very good but Reece James can do that and Kyle Walker is more responsible defensively.”

LFCTR Verdict

It is true that Alexander-Arnold has not been at his best and some criticism has been deserved but in some cases like this, it is over the top.

He was much improved against Ajax in midweek and a run of good performances will see the critics move onto other targets.

