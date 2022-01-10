'That's Kaide' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Kaide Gordon And His First Liverpool Goal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was clearly delighted with 17 year old Kaide Gordon's contribution in his team's 4-1 victory in the FA Cup Third Round win against Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday.

After the Reds were shocked by falling behind to a Daniel Udoh goal, right winger Gordon equalised with a calm and composed finish.

IMAGO / PA Images

A Fabinho brace and a cheeky backheel from Roberto Firmino was enough to see Liverpool into the fourth round where they were drawn at home again and will play Cardiff.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp spoke to the media after the game and was not at all surprised that Gordon had made it on to the scoresheet.

"That's Kaide, that's Kaide.

"That he is in these situations really calm, I will not say that for the rest of his career in these situations he will always score, but I'm pretty sure more often than not because that's just him.

"When a cross comes in from the left side, it will find him in the box, he's there with the head, good there as well. He has a nose for that, that's really helpful.

IMAGO / PA Images

Klopp went on to admit that the player has not long recovered from Covid-19 so his achievement of becoming the second youngest goalscorer in the club's history deserves even more credit.

"People told me he is the second-youngest goalscorer for Liverpool, which is absolutely exceptional, especially, I think, when the other one was Michael Owen."

"But there's still a way to go, no problem. Kaide has time, we give him the time, he will have his minutes here and there and if he is working as hard as he did so far because not to forget he came back from COVID as well, so I think he had now two or three proper sessions, that's it."

"So it's really not easy then to show up in a game like this, but he did, so all credit to him."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook