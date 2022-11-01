'That’s Liverpool’s Business' - Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Explains Reds Current Crisis

As reported in the Liverpool Echo former Arsenal and Crystal Palace striker Ian Wright claims the Reds should have offloaded one of their top stars for huge money in the summer if they were to improve.

According to multiple reports in the summer the Reds sale of Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich only raised £27m with potential for add ons taking the overall sale to just £35m.

Thus leaving the sale of Mané for an incredibly low price rather baffling to many. Especially a player with the calibre and stature of the Senegalese forward you'd think Liverpool would want to pocket more money for him.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show the 58-year-old said: “I think it all goes back to the pandemic and not being able to move one of the main guys on for massive money like Coutinho.

"That’s Liverpool’s business. One of those would have gone for massive money, and that would have financed the next bit. But it didn’t happen," added Wright.

“They have had to go a different way and now it’s broken them a little bit, because they’re going all in on (Darwin) Nunez. I think he will come good but what’s got to happen is the team has to come good to help him.”

