'That's Of Course The Perfect Night For Him' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Darwin Nunez Scoring Four Goals

Liverpool beat RB Leipzig 5-0 on Thursday night, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez.

Despite only playing the second half, the Uruguayan made a big impact, scoring four goals in the space of 42 minutes.

Salah's goal in the first half was a tidy finish after being played in on goal by Roberto Firmino but right after the restart, Luis Diaz went down following an aggressive challenge from the keeper, resulting in a penalty kick.

Darwin Nunez

Although every other time you would expect the Egyptian to take it, this time he gave it to the No.27. It was not the best of penalties, with the keeper getting a hand to it, but it did end up in the back of the net.

Three minutes later, Nunez found himself alone and tucked the ball home to net his second. Before later in the game, he met Harvey Elliott's cross with the faintest of touches to get the hattrick.

Then in the dying moments of the game, a nice bit of forward play from the other new addition Fabio Carvalho saw the former Benfica player receive the ball and stroke it past Janis Blaswich.

Jurgen Klopp commented on Nunez's performance, saying, 'Then Darwin, the box of pandora was opened. That's of course the perfect night for him'. 

And it was the perfect night all round for The Reds in their third game of pre-season. Most importantly no injuries, with not long to go now until the start of the new season.

