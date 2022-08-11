'That's Ultimately The Goal' - Liverpool Football Club CEO Billy Hogan On FSG £80m Revenue Plan

Liverpool Football Club CEO Billy Hogan has once again reiterated why owners Fenway Sports Group's [FSG] £80 million plan is incredibly important when it comes to all aspects involving the club.

As the Anfield Road stand redevelopment continues to take shape FSG are hoping to reap the matchday rewards once the overall project is completed.

The redeveloped stand is a hugely important aspect of the club's revenue generation moving forward thus increasing the capacity of the Reds' famous Anfield Stadium by 7,000 seats to 61,000 ready for next season.

"Matchday revenue is incredibly important. "When we look at long term growth our partnerships business still has plenty of room to grow," said Hogan speaking to Off The Pitch.

"Our merchandising business still has plenty of room to grow, and sitting within that and maybe underpinning it as well, is our digital business.

"Those are the areas where we would look at continued growth in the next five to 10 years," added Hogan.

"The vision, the philosophy, the mindset of how we operate as a club is principally in trying to operate in a sustainable manner. That's not just Liverpool, that's across all of Fenway Sports Group.

"What it means is that we try and generate as much revenue as we possibly can across the various areas of revenue generation, and try and control our costs.

"That sounds kind of simple and trite. But that really is the philosophy.

"Everything that we make from a profitability standpoint, is then reinvested to give Jurgen Klopp, Julian Ward and also Russ Fraser and Matt Beard on the women's side, the ability to then reinvest in the squads to win championships and win trophies. That's ultimately the goal."

