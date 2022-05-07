'That's What Luis Is' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Praises 'World-Class' Diaz

Jurgen Klopp has praised his Colombian winger Luis Diaz ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 25 year old was one of the difference makers as the Reds survived a scare against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday to reach the final in Paris where they will face Real Madrid.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the clash with Spurs, Klopp did not hold back in his praise for the player.

"An unbelievable impact, clear. There’s enough space in each squad in the world for a world-class player – that’s what Luis is, that's why we were so desperate to get him and that's why we were so happy that we could get him.

"It makes all the difference. If you go through our games in the Champions League when we played Porto, he was still there, so it's a really strange situation. Now he goes with us to the final, which is absolutely outstanding. You could see what it means to him."

Klopp also revealed that despite the language barrier, Diaz has already made close friends within the squad.

"But he’s really close with Curtis, he's really close with Harvey – I have no idea how they talk, to be honest. On an emotional basis, they are like this (locks fingers) and they were after a week and it’s really strange. But it's up to him."

The match with the Lilywhites kicks off at 7.45pm on Saturday and you can find out how to watch it HERE.

