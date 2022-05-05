'The Best January Signing Ever' - Former Player Talks Liverpool's Champions League Semi-Final Hero Luis Diaz

Former player turned pundit Paddy Kenny has been talking in a recent interview about the impact of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz since signing from Porto in January.

In a surprise move, Liverpool signed Diaz to fend off interest from Tottenham Hotspur and he has hit the ground running for his new team and was a key factor in helping them to the Champions League final on Tuesday against Villarreal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny explained that the Colombian could well be the best signing ever from a January transfer window.

“What an impact he has made, he must be the best January signing ever.

“He’s only been there a few weeks and he is already one of the key players there.

“You bring him on to change the game in a Champions League semi-final and he actually does it.

“He could have had a couple more goals as well. You have to hand it to the Liverpool recruitment team."

Kenny went on to say that he thinks the 25 year old will have a big part to play as Liverpool continues to battle on all fronts this season.

“They have absolutely nailed it again. I think Diaz will play a big role in the last few weeks of the season.

“He just looks too good every time he plays. You would expect him to start in that Champions League final.

“He’s just brilliant, it wouldn’t be a shock if he is the one to score the vital goal in one of the finals Liverpool have.”

A certain number four for the Reds may have something to say about being January's best-ever signing but one thing that is sure is that Liverpool have an absolute gem on their hands in Diaz.

