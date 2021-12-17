Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
'The Best Oxlade' - Jurgen Klopp On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Form For Liverpool

Author:

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press about the form of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The German was speaking after his team saw off a spirited Newcastle on Thursday evening running out 3-1 winners thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was once again impressive in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Thiago.

After spending long periods out of the team firstly though injury and then through non selection, the 28 year old is clearly benefiting from a run of games.

Whilst the dynamic runs and explosive shots are still on show, 'The Ox' has clearly worked on other areas of his game as his manager was keen to point out.

"It's pretty much the best Oxlade since I've been here. 

"He scored pretty spectacular goals but now it's a completely new quality calming the game down, being involved in all the different things. 

"It's a massive step."

With Naby Keita also impressing in his cameo appearance as a substitute and James Milner fit again after injury, Klopp finally has some selection headaches in midfield over the weeks ahead.

