'The Best Pub In Liverpool' - Jurgen Klopp On Where He Considers His 'Safe Place' In The Main Stand At Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has been discussing the area in the Main Stand at Anfield that he calls his 'Safe Place' and 'The Best Pub In Liverpool'.

The German was speaking (via Liverpoolfc.com) in a documentary that will be aired on BT Sport called 'The Boot Room Boys' when he explained how he felt when he was first shown around Anfield after arriving in 2015.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Boot Room

“So, the first thing which was completely new to me was when I arrived at Liverpool and went [for the] first time to the stadium and they showed me the dressing room, which was not very impressive in the old stand to be honest.

“Then we went down the floor and they say: ‘OK, this is your little Boot Room.’ I said: ‘What is that?’

“They explained it to me, and it was really nice. [It's] like a little pub in the stadium, it’s only for the manager and stuff like this. I liked it a lot.”

As part of the main stand redevelopment in 2016, the Klopp family put their own stamp on the new design of the boot room.

'Best Pub In Liverpool'

“So, in the new stand now we did our own Boot Room.

“Ulla, my wife, was responsible for the furniture and how it looks. For me, it’s the best pub in Liverpool.

"After a game, we love going there with all my staff and all my friends and their families.

"It is our safe place, I would say.”

The Boot Room Boys will be shown for the first time on BT Sport 3 on Tuesday, April 5th 2022.

