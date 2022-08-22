'The Big Money Signing Is Out' - Pundit On Opportunity For Roberto Firmino Amid Darwin Nunez Absence

A former player turned pundit believes Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has a massive opportunity when the Reds take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

The Brazilian is expected to start in the absence of the injured Diogo Jota and new signing Darwin Nunez who was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace a week ago.

Former Coventry City and Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider that the match is a must-win game for Liverpool and offers an opportunity for Firmino to win back his starting place at the club.

“Everyone was desperate to get Liverpool off the mark. It was important, especially with Man City dropping points on Sunday.

“It was really a must-win game, even this early in the season. They’ve got to stay in touch because City won’t drop too many more points.

“Firmino, for me, when you’ve got a striker out – he’ll want to make his mark.

“He will want to keep that place. The big-money signing is out, he’s in the bad books – and now Firmino has a massive opportunity.”

Whilst it's likely, it is not guaranteed that Firmino will start against the Red Devils as he missed the match against the Eagles himself through injury.

As Whelan says, however, it is a huge game for both teams, and details of when and how you can watch the match HERE.

