Skip to main content

'The Big Money Signing Is Out' - Pundit On Opportunity For Roberto Firmino Amid Darwin Nunez Absence

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A former player turned pundit believes Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has a massive opportunity when the Reds take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

Liverpool Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian is expected to start in the absence of the injured Diogo Jota and new signing Darwin Nunez who was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace a week ago.

Former Coventry City and Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider that the match is a must-win game for Liverpool and offers an opportunity for Firmino to win back his starting place at the club.

“Everyone was desperate to get Liverpool off the markIt was important, especially with Man City dropping points on Sunday.

“It was really a must-win game, even this early in the season. They’ve got to stay in touch because City won’t drop too many more points.

“Firmino, for me, when you’ve got a striker out – he’ll want to make his mark.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“He will want to keep that place. The big-money signing is out, he’s in the bad books – and now Firmino has a massive opportunity.”

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Whilst it's likely, it is not guaranteed that Firmino will start against the Red Devils as he missed the match against the Eagles himself through injury.

As Whelan says, however, it is a huge game for both teams, and details of when and how you can watch the match HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Jurgen Klopp Erik ten Hag
Quotes

'Ready For It' - Jurgen Klopp's Message | Manchester United v Liverpool

By Damon Carr
Old Trafford
Match Coverage

Report: Team News Liverpool Fans Didn't Want To Hear For Match Against Manchester United

By Damon Carr
Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Makes Transfer Admission And It's Not What Fans Thought!

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Manchester United v Liverpool - Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew
imago0048425089h
Quotes

'It Was Very Important for Me to Score That Day' - Fabio Aurelio on That Freekick

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Admits Being Focussed On Small Details

By Neil Andrew
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_np812.jpg
Match Coverage

Firmino Could Tear Man Utd Apart’ - Pundit Predicts More Liverpool Brazilian Magic

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabinho
Match Coverage

Fabinho Could Be Set For Landmark Appearance As Liverpool Take On Manchester United

By Neil Andrew