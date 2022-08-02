‘The Biggest Issue With Liverpool Is the Lack of an Attacking Midfielder’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder on Worries for the Season

Jurgen Klopp revealed that there were too many mistakes in Liverpool's pre-season this year, with three defeats from five pre-season games conceding eight goals in the process, former Liverpool midfielder believes fans should not look too much into pre-season results.

The Champions League winner revealed in an exclusive interview with Genting Casino that many pre-season games saw Liverpool come up against sides weeks ahead of them in pre-season saying "Fans shouldn't be worried about Liverpool's pre-season form.

"RB Salzburg have already started their season so in terms of fitness they're two or three weeks ahead of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp made a lot of changes so I wouldn't read too much into that result.

"It remains to be seen how the dynamics of the team change because Darwin Nunez is a different player to Firmino who made the centre-forward position his own for the last few years."

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

Hamann then went on to question whether Luis Diaz can replicate the Numbers that departing Sadio Mane brought to the side "And then in Sadio Mane, Liverpool lost a player who averaged over 20 goals and ten or 15 assists per season and we need to see if Luis Diaz can do that.

"He had a good start to his Liverpool career but whether he can do it year in, year out remains to be seen.

"The biggest issue with Liverpool is the lack of an attacking midfielder. They need to find a few goals from midfield but the way they're set up now I can't see them doing that."

