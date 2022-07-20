Skip to main content

'The Brutal Reality Of The Situation Is..' - Medical Expert On Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

A medical expert has cast doubt on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's ability to play consistently for Liverpool in a recent interview.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

The 28-year-old left the field during Liverpool's 2-0 friendly win over Crystal Palace on Friday with a muscle injury and Ben Dinnery, from the Premier Injuries website believes the England international will find it difficult to play on a regular basis for the Reds.

“The brutal reality of the situation is maybe Oxlade-Chamberlain isn’t going to be a player who can play week in, week out.

“It’s possible that his body can’t cope with that intensity. I was surprised to learn that since he left Southampton, he hasn’t started more than 17 games in a season. The most number of minutes he has played was 1562 at Arsenal.

“There have been a lot of quite serious injuries that have disrupted key periods of his career.

“This setback doesn’t appear to be anything major on the face of it but Oxlade-Chamberlain isn’t going to be one that Klopp will want to start every game. He will be on the fringes of the first team.

“When he has high intensity and a high number of minutes, he tends to break down. That is something that Klopp himself has highlighted. Because of that, he’ll be used sparingly.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

After joining Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain excelled in a central midfield role. Injuries have taken their toll however and despite good bursts of form, he has found it hard to nail down a regular place in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

He is a player that needs rhythm so he will need some luck with injuries and a run of good form to have any chance of recapturing his starting place at Anfield.

