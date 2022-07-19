Skip to main content

‘The Chances Are That He Won’t Be Involved’ - Medical Expert Pessimistic On Diogo Jota Liverpool Return Date

A medical expert has issued worrying news for Liverpool fans regarding the fitness of Diogo Jota ahead of the Premier League campaign.

The 25-year-old injured his hamstring whilst on international duty for Portugal at the end of last season and looks to have suffered a recurrence in pre-season training for Liverpool.

Whilst Liverpool have not provided any details regarding a return date for the striker, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he is unlikely to feature in the Comminuty Shield against Manchester City on the 30th July.

Klopp is not the only one who cast doubt that the Portuguese will make a quick return to action, with medical expert Ben Dinnery who runs the Premier Injuries site telling Football Insider it could take time.

“This is a real concern. He picked up the injury playing for Portugal and he has picked up a recurrence in training.

“This calls into question massively his availability heading into game week one. At this moment in time, the chances are that he won’t be involved.

Dinnery admitted Liverpool will need a fit and firing Jota if they want to compete with City again this season but doesn’t see him being involved when the campaign gets underway.

“You can’t afford too many slip-ups in this Premier League, especially given the fact that you’d expect City to start like a steam train.

“Liverpool, if they want to compete, are going to need to hit the ground running as well. Jota would normally be heavily involved in that.

“But unless we see him on the training pitch soon, it’s difficult to see him being involved in the early weeks of the season.”

After Sadio Mane moved to Bayern Munich this summer, Klopp will have been relying on Jota to allow new signing, Darwin Nunez, time to settle.

The Liverpool manager will be desperate to see Jota back on the training pitch as early as possible so he gets the season underway with the maximum possible firepower available.

