'The Clearest Red Card You Could See' - Former Referee On Decision Not To Send Off Robert Sanchez For Foul On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Liverpool beat Brighton 2-0 at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday but the major talking point from the game was the challenge from Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez on Luis Diaz when the Colombian opened the scoring.

Joel Matip chipped a lovely through ball in behind the Brighton defence for Diaz to run on to but as the 25 year old headed into the empty net, Sanchez clattered into him leaving him hurt on the ground.

Stuart Attwell was on VAR duty and decided no further action was required and did not ask referee Mike Dean to take a look at the screen so he could review the action.

Luis Diaz

Speaking to Football Insider, former referee Keith Hackett was clearly shocked that no red card was given to Sanchez.

“This is the clearest red card you could see.

“As the forward covered the challenge, maybe Mike Dean has not seen it and that can happen. That is why I waited for Stuart Attwell to come in but he didn’t. I couldn’t believe it.

“The goal was not enough. From my perspective, it was a red card for serious foul play. It fulfilled everything for the criteria.”

Fortunately for Diaz, he was able to continue after treatment and Liverpool picked up the three points after Mohamed Salah added a second from the penalty spot to secure the victory and keep the pressure on Manchester City.

