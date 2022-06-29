'The Club Cannot Afford' - Former International On Mohamed Salah & His Contract Negotiations With Liverpool

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool in light of Sadio Mane's recent transfer to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

IMAGO / PA Images

Egyptian Salah has just 12 months left on his deal and despite months of on/off negotiations, there is still no agreement to extend his stay at Anfield.

Football Insider asked Robinson whether he feels Salah is now in the driving seat with the talks over his contract now that Mane has left the club.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

“Definitely. I still cannot understand the Mane deal. He was at one of the biggest clubs in the world. One of the best supported clubs in the world and was challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League. I just cannot get my head around the deal.

“It gives Salah more leverage in his contract negotiations, that’s for sure. Liverpool cannot afford to lose both of them in a short space of time.

“Yes, they have Diaz, Jota and Nunez but that would be a complete transformation of the front three. All of a sudden, from being a team that is challenging for every trophy Liverpool could become a team in transition.

“The club cannot afford to let Salah go.”

The longer the stalemate continues in the Salah contract negotiations, the more likely it would appear that he will leave the club. There is still time however which still gives Liverpool fans hope that they can keep hold of their talisman.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |