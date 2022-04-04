Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'The Decisive Parties Are Talking To Each Other' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the situation with Mohamed Salah's contract talks.

Mohamed Salah

The German was speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday when he was quizzed about the talks with the Egyptian.

Over recent weeks there have been conflicting stories with one report last month suggesting talks had broken down but new reports at the weekend claiming he was close to signing an extension to the contract that runs out in June 2023.

Klopp seems to be happy with the progress however describing the situation as 'good' earlier on Monday.

"I'm happy with it because there's nothing new to say, that's good. It's just good." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He also believes that the key people in the decision-making process from both sides are in talks.

"The decisive parties are talking to each other and that's all I need, and that's it."

There appear to be more positive signals over recent days on the likelihood of Salah extending his stay at the club where he is loved so much, but the sooner a resolution is reached, the better it will be for all parties.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'A Top, Top Boy' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Calls Out The Threat Posed By Darwin Nunez & Benfica In The Champions League

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Virgil van Dijk Talks About Liverpool's High Line And The Rule Change That's Needed

By Neil Andrew44 minutes ago
Harry Kane
Transfers

'Liverpool Could Do Worse' - Robbie Fowler On Why Tottenham's Harry Kane Would Be Perfect Fit For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Injury Update: Liverpool Officially Injury Free Ahead Of Champions League Tie Against Benfica And A Title-Decider Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Didi Hamann
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Dietmar Hamann Interview | Jurgen Klopp's success, Luis Diaz & Quadruple Hopes

By Callum Baker-Ellis5 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 5th/6th/12th/13th

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'He Is The Player We Thought He Will Be - Even A Little Better' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Striker Diogo Jota

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Watford | Match Highlights | Premier League | Jota & Fabinho Give Reds Victory

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago