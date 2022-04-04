'The Decisive Parties Are Talking To Each Other' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the situation with Mohamed Salah's contract talks.

The German was speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday when he was quizzed about the talks with the Egyptian.

Over recent weeks there have been conflicting stories with one report last month suggesting talks had broken down but new reports at the weekend claiming he was close to signing an extension to the contract that runs out in June 2023.

Klopp seems to be happy with the progress however describing the situation as 'good' earlier on Monday.

"I'm happy with it because there's nothing new to say, that's good. It's just good."

He also believes that the key people in the decision-making process from both sides are in talks.

"The decisive parties are talking to each other and that's all I need, and that's it."

There appear to be more positive signals over recent days on the likelihood of Salah extending his stay at the club where he is loved so much, but the sooner a resolution is reached, the better it will be for all parties.

