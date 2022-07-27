'The Drive Is To Go On And Keep Winning Trophies' - Liverpool's James Milner On Signing A New Deal At Anfield

Liverpool's vice-captain James Milner has revealed why he decided to sign a new deal at Anfield last month and what he hopes to achieve within what will be his eighth season on Merseyside.

The 36-year-old Englishman joined the Reds on a free transfer from Manchester City back in 2015 and has since won everything there is to win, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Photo by DPA/Sipa USA

Milner, who is currently away in Austria enduring pre-season training with the rest of the squad sat down with Liverpool's official media team and expressed his joy of agreeing a new deal at the club.

"Delighted. It’s an incredible football club," Milner exclusively told Liverpool.com.

"The support we get all over the world, the group of players and staff that I’m lucky enough to be working with every day, the size of the club.

"The success the club has had in the past and in the recent history since I’ve been at the club. It’s been great to be part of that. And obviously the drive is to go on and keep winning trophies and keep being successful.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I think the part of the season we were in there were so many games and such big things, it is a big decision and something you don’t really want to take at that time," added Milner.

"It was something I didn’t really think about too strongly until the end of the season. Speaking to the club, they were happy with that. It was always my preference that I wanted to stay.

"The disappointment of the [Champions League] final but then you see the reaction of the fans on the parade and see what an incredible football club it is and the support we get; it was a special day and shows what the club and the city is all about."

