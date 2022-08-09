‘The First Game Is Always Going to Be Difficult to Get Through the Newly Promoted Sides’ - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Disappointing Start to Season

Liverpool started the Premier League campaign with a disappointing draw at the hands of newly promoted Fulham at Craven Cottage, Liverpool legend John Barnes has had his say on the result, claiming it was always going to be 'difficult'

In an exclusive interview with BonusCode Bets, Barnes defended Klopp's for the result, citing that it is just one game one “It’s just one game gone. And of course, the teams who’ve come up (from the Championship), always start quite well cause they are full of confidence from getting promoted.

"They haven’t been beaten many times. The teams who’ve come up are competitive in the first three or four games.

“For them, maybe after ten games and having lost seven or eight, they lose confidence, and then they become easier games. But the first game is always going to be difficult to get through the newly promoted sides.”

Barnes went on to add “But Liverpool showed resilience coming back from 1:0 down and 2:1 down, and they were the better team, but, of course, they drew two-all.

“I think it goes to show the expectations for Liverpool; A two-all draw away from home is a disappointment. But if you just keep your feet on the ground and realise that it’s just the first game and there’s a long season to go, there’s gonna be lots of ups and downs.

“We would like to have won, but it’s not the end of the world.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |