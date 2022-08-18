Skip to main content

'The Form Isn’t Concerning' - John Barnes on Liverpool’s Start to Season

Liverpool has started the season with two disappointing draws at the hands of newly promoted Fulham, and Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace, two games many would have predicted six points for Liverpool. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes that the current form is not a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The start to the season has been less than ideal for Klopp's side, with an ever-growing injury list going into the third match week, Liverpool's side looks depleted and a long way off the heights the side hit last season.

Speaking exclusively to BonusCode Bets Barnes said “The form isn’t concerning but obviously, the results are.

“Against Fulham, they came back to the Premier League, it’s difficult when you play a team that’s just come up. It’s hard to beat them."

Liverpool Crystal Palace Virgil van Dijk Nat Phillips Wilfried Zaha

The former Liverpool winger went on to add “Man Utd will be more concerned about their form than Liverpool, looking at their past two results.

“The results, these things happen but I’m still confident come the end of the season we’ll be there about at the top, ahead of Man City.

“The injury situation is concerning because of the squad depth that we have. Crystal Palace probably had a stronger bench than we did.

“The injuries are concerning. There are players that are missing.

“But I’m not worried about Liverpool getting back to the front. Their form depends on the players’ determination and intensity, and I’m not too concerned about that.”

