'The Manager Had Different Ideas' | Robbie Keane Speaks About His Liverpool Exit

Former Liverpool forward Robbie Keane has spoken about his time at Anfield before he lines up against Manchester United in the ‘Legends of the North’ match.

Robbie Keane played for Liverpool from 2008 until 2009, scoring just 5 goals in 19 appearances. He was most accredited to his time at Tottenham Hotspur, where he scored 91 goals in 138 appearances across two spells at the club.

Liverpool Robbie Keane

He will lineup against Manchester United for Liverpool's legends match at Anfield, known as 'Legends of the North'. The official Liverpool FC website interviewed the former Irish international ahead of the meeting:

"Unfortunately, I couldn't make the last game, I had something on. I'm looking forward to this one now and obviously playing at Anfield is definitely a lot better than playing at Old Trafford! I'm looking forward to seeing old faces, players I used to play with, and players that I've come across in the last few years since I've been retired. It's always nice to see the lads and I’m excited for the game."

Liverpool Robbie Keane Dirk Kuyt Albert Riera Martin Skrtel Xabi Alonso
Robbie Keane also spoke about how he believed his tenure at Anfield was shortlived, given he made just 19 appearances in a Liverpool shirt between 2008 and 2009:

"Obviously, my intention was to stay there for as long as possible. But in football, as we know, it happens, things change. Of course, I would've liked to stay a little bit longer but it wasn't meant to be.

"The manager had different ideas, which is fine and I've got no problem with that, everyone's got their own ideas and I respect that. But I do reflect on it [with] no regrets.

"I was very fortunate to pull that jersey on and have some good moments – scoring against Arsenal in the Emirates, that half-volley, and goals like that. That will always stay forever."

Liverpool

Liverpool Bournemouth Marcus Tavernier Fabinho
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Bukayo Saka
Premier League
Jude Bellingham
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Andy Robertson Goal
Arthur Melo
