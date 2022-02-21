Skip to main content
'The Most Difficult Year Of My Career So Far' - Kostas Tsimikas On His Move to Liverpool & Competing With Andy Robertson

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas made his 18th appearance of the season on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's team ran out 3-1 winners against Norwich City at Anfield.

The 25 year old has been in fine form when called upon this season and was once again able to provide an assist for Sadio Mane's equaliser.

Kostas Tsimikas

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Tsimikas was speaking in a recent interview in a matchday programme and admitted he had a difficult start to life at Anfield.

“I enjoy life here a lot.

“I enjoy life in England and I enjoy life as a Liverpool player a lot. Obviously, the first year was not as I hoped and was the most difficult year of my career so far in football."

The Greek international has seen things improve though this season, with more minutes on the pitch and now seriously contending with Scotland captain Robertson for the left-back berth.

“Now the second year is going good and I have improved a lot as a player and as a person, I think. I have learned a lot. I have learned to work harder and obviously in the positions here you have the best in the world.

“For me, I have to challenge Robbo and to try to catch the best gives me an extra boost to be the best. The most important thing is to work hard if you want to achieve your goals. I think I have done that all the time I was here and I will do it for the rest of my Liverpool career.”

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
