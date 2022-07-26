'The New Boys Coming In Were Welcomed So Warmly' - Jurgen Klopp On 'Really Special' Team Spirit At Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described the team spirit amongst his squad as 'really special' in a recent interview.

The Reds are currently at a pre-season camp in Austria and despite working hard on the training pitch have also had time to bond with new faces undergoing their initiation of singing a karaoke song.

In an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained how the atmosphere amongst the squad is the best he has seen.

"You can see by just watching the boys, how they interact, you can really see that this is a special group. The new boys coming in were welcomed so warmly and friendly and open. If you could ask them, maybe you did already, if they say it was far more than they expected then it's 100 per cent the truth because I never saw things like this and I am in the business for a while.

"It's really special and, yes, it gives you more confidence because all the other clubs out there, they will want to improve as well and it will not be easy, not a little bit. It will be much more difficult, rather.

"So, we need to make sure that we are a special team and the one team that nobody wants to play against, that we fight more for each other, that we feel more togetherness and all these kind of things. I think it's worth trying and that's why we do it."

Klopp is rightly delighted to see togetherness within his squad as that will stand them in good stead for the battles that lie ahead in what promises to be another grueling season.

