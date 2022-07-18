‘The Opportunity That I Have Here and the Platform and the Chance to Be at This Club Is One That Is Hard to Walk Away From’ - Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez on His Decision to Stay On Merseyside

It is certainly fair to say Joe Gomez has not had the easiest of careers since his Arrival at Liverpool in the summer of 2014, Given his lack of game time last season the Englishman was linked with a move away from Anfield. Gomez sat down with the Liverpool Echo to reveal the reasons behind his new deal.

Since his arrival at Liverpool Gomez has had more than his fair share of injuries, ranging from Cruciate Ligament Injury to a severe Patella injury and also two ankle injuries, this has seen him miss 136 games for Liverpool, 806 days of his Liverpool career spent on the sidelines.

Gomez returned from his most recent injury on June 30 2021 and has managed to maintain fitness ever since. However the Englishman has found his opportunities limited at Anfield, more so since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate.

“I can understand why people would have thought I’d be considering moving on, for sure, 100%, It’s apparent from my age now and based on my opportunities in the past, there was definitely still a decision for me to make," Gomez said to the Liverpool Echo

“I guess you could see it at as a crossroads. But speaking to the club, I knew it was an important decision for me to make. Fundamentally, the opportunity that I have here and the platform and the chance to be at this club is one that is hard to walk away from. Essentially, it was me accepting the fact I have got to take on the challenge.”

Due to his lack of game time at the club, many expected Gomez to leave for pastures new this summer, with a host of clubs linked to the 25-year-old, ranging from Real Madrid to Aston Villa, Gomez revealed the reasons behind him extending his stay on Merseyside.

“I can’t dispute I heard about these rumours,”

“But until things are concrete with my representatives, I take it all with a pinch of salt. Any interest is flattering, but I don’t really see it like as that much of a distraction because until I make my decision, the external noise is just that – external. Once I got my head around what I wanted to do, my signing is me understanding the challenge and wanting to rise to it."

