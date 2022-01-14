'The Owners I Don't Think Would Be Forgiven' - Jamie Carragher On Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Situation

After Liverpool's disappointing 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Thursday in the Carabao Cup semi final, Jamie Carragher gave his views on the ongoing situation regarding Mohamed Salah's contract.

IMAGO / PA Images

There has been a lot of talk again in the media over the past few days after the 29 year old gave an interview to GQ Magazine about wanting to stay at Liverpool.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game at Anfield on Thursday, Carragher said it is a concern that it hasn't been resolved as of yet despite the player meriting being paid as the world class player he is.

"You should be wary as a Liverpool supporter that this is dragging on - other big players at Liverpool have signed contracts over the last three or four months.

"Salah will want to be paid as a top player in the Premier League or World football and why shouldn't he?

"He deserves that and we are talking about one of the best players in the world.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Carragher fired a word of warning at Liverpool's owners if they don't resolve the issue soon and the player looks to move on.

"Where does Salah go? The Spanish sides are really out of the equation now.

"Would he ruin his legacy by going to City or United - probably not?

"Liverpool FC and the owners I don't think would be forgiven if Mo Salah left this club in the summer or in 18 months time.

"He's a Liverpool legend and one of the greatest players the club have ever had and it needs to be sorted sooner rather than later.

Author Verdict

The player and club want the same thing which gives me hope that a deal will be done.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also spoken positively on this matter of late so the hope is a resolution is found soon.

