'The Ox Won't Be Happy' - Former Player On Why Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain May Quit Liverpool

Former Arsenal and Everton player Kevin Campbell has explained why Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be considering his future at the club.

The 28 year old was visibly frustrated when he was substituted in Liverpool's 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The England international has struggled for game time of late after he deputised brilliantly for Mohamed Salah during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Campbell told Football Insider he understands why he showed his frustration as it's difficult for him to get rhythm without having much time on the pitch

“Look, he is frustrated because he wants more game time.

“But there is only so much game time available when you have that much quality in your squad.

“It was great that Jurgen Klopp could shuffle his pack for the Forest game but it is difficult to get rhythm when you have not been playing. It was a tough game and there wasn’t much in it. The key was they got through.

In Campbell's opinion, Oxlade-Chamberlain has a decision to make this summer as to whether he is happy to continue at Anfield with opportunities currently limited.

“The Ox won’t be happy though because he wants to play every week. The way things are going he is not going to get much game time.

“It is something he needs to consider at the end of the season.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract runs out in the summer of 2023 so Liverpool will also need to decide whether they cash in on a player that has served them well since signing from Arsenal in 2017.

