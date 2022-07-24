'The Parade Helped Me Massively' Jurgen Klopp Thankful For Liverpool Fans As Parade Gives Him Boost For This Season

After coming so close to a quadruple last season, Liverpool came away with just a domestic double. However, The Reds still had a lot to cheer about and that is exactly what they did.

Jurgen Klopp's side came back to Liverpool to a packed city full of proud fans, despite the disappointment in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, just the day before.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Reds put everything into last season and were just two matches away from an unprecedented quadruple. Even though it didn't end the way everyone had hoped, pride was felt throughout the fanbase for their heroes.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp spoke of his admiration for the Liverpool fans and said that the parade was a brilliant way to end the season, giving the team a much-needed boost for this season.

“It ended how we liked it - it ended with a parade. We would've loved to celebrate even more. If there's anything good about losing is that there's always the next day.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"If you're smart enough, you can pick up information about your defeat in order to do better and that's the plan. There was obvious disappointment in losing but I was over it pretty quickly.

“The parade helped me massively and let's try it again. Nothing would be different had we won the league or the Champions League. I'd still be sat here wearing the same shirt and the same shorts. We'll try to use it and analyse it in the right way.”

