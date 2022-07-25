Skip to main content

‘The Relationship We All Have Together Is Also a Very Big Thing’ - Virgil Van Dijk on His Centre-Back Partnerships

Virgil Van Dijk put himself in the conversation for the best centre-half in world football since his arrival on Merseyside, the Netherlands national captain has spoken about the relationships all four of Liverpool's senior centre-backs have.

Since his £76.19million move from Southampton in January 2018 Van Dijk has become a dependable member of Jurgen Klopp's side and a firm fan favourite around Anfield.

The Dutchman's record at Liverpool is impeccable, having only had one real lengthy spell on the sidelines after Jordan Pickford's horror tackle in the Merseyside derby which saw him miss 255 days of professional football for Liverpool.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Virgil van Dijk L of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npxO1.jpg

Liverpool has an array of world-class defenders at their disposal and in an exclusive interview with the official club website, Virgil spoke about the relationship himself, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and most recently Ibrahima Konate have in and around the club.

“It’s quite special to have these boys around and also as partners around, full of quality, Different qualities, each and every one of us, but we complement each other very well.

“The relationship we all have together is also a very big thing; we really enjoy the hard work and we all want the same goal and that’s winning games.

“Whoever is playing, we support each other, in every single competition. That’s key to success, so hopefully we can keep that going.”

